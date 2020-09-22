Do you want to open a blog? Are you looking for aesthetically appealing designs to stand out in your industry? Many of us want a distinct recognition with a great fan following. However, we find it hard to choose the right design.

We will offer some proven tips to make your blog most sought after in your industry. Let's start with the blogging platform.

Choose the Right Blogging Platform to Build a Website

When it comes to a blogging platform, you can consider WordPress. It is powerful and highly appreciated by users. Also, it is user-friendly and will not pose any major challenge while creating your blog. The open-source nature of WordPress makes this platform great for beginners.

You can start your website by following a few simple steps. Go to the wordpress.com website and then click the start button. Fill it with all the required information and choose a domain name. After this, you will have to choose a free plan. Select a unique and catchy title for your blog. Choose a theme that complements your blog title. Now, you can create and publish your post by using the page builder tool.

WordPress Free and Paid Themes

The best thing about WordPress is that you can start a blog without spending on it. You will have unlimited free options in themes around 5,000. All of them meet the highest standards. These are simple without many advanced features. As these are simple, you can expect a fast loading. But they will have some limitations when it comes to customization.

If you want something that can be easily customized and more advanced, you can think of paid themes of WordPress. You can access tons of features with regular updates. Paid themes will make your blog more personalized. So, you can expect better exposure.

Aviary/Photoshop for Editing Images

A blog can be more impressive with pictures. Pictures can be more informative and exciting than texts. You can use some tools that include Aviary and Photoshop to edit the pictures and to get the most out of them. Give time and effort to create some unique and simple content and use the above-mentioned tools to edit your images. Aviary is lightweight and can be the best for images takes by your smartphone. However, you can expect unlimited options from Photoshop. Both these can be helpful depending on your specific needs.

Canva

If you are looking for free image editing online, you can think of Canva. It comes with around 10,000 different templates. You will have to drag and drop the images. There are more than one million images. You can also create your template. You can use it for infographics as well as photo collages.

Google Drawing

You can use Google Drawing unique features to dominate your competitors. It has a blank canvas and many different shapes. You will have the option to insert many components. Also, you will find the interface familiar and user-friendly. You can easily integrate with Google Docs.

Piktochart

Infographics can be the right choice for all those who have to work with a lot of statistics. You can use Piktochart since it is specifically designed to convert your data into a visually impressive look. The format is readable. You can select a template from the scratch. With a little practice, you can easily handle this tool.

Use Spokeo to Analyze Your Competitors

If you want to know more about your competitors to think a step ahead, you can consider using Spokeo. This phone number lookup tool could enable you to do a phone number search. It could be effective to find out essential information about your competitors. You can inquire about the websites and social media platforms they are using to get the desired exposure.

Now you are all set to open your blog and reach out to your potential target! You can start without any external help!

NOTE:- This is a SPONSORED POST

Maguire Haigh is a marketing manager for Spokeo. He is interested in the latest technology trends, marketing strategies, and business development. He also prefers traveling, exploring the world, and meeting new people. Maguire has great experience in creating and editing articles on different topics.