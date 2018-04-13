GoLang: Install Go on CentOS (RHEL, Oracle Linux)

GO or Golang is an open source programming language created by Google with the focus of creating highly available & scalable web apps simple and easy. It is termed as statically types programming language.

Due to it’s ease of use, reliability & versatility , Golang has become the leading choice for many organizations as well developers alike. In this tutorial, we are going to discuss to install Go on CentOS machines.

(Recommended Read: Learn to install PYTHON 3.6 on CentOS 7)

(Also Read: Real Time Linux server monitoring with GLANCES monitoring tool)

Install Go on CentOS

Update the system

Firstl make sure that our system is up to date & all the installed packages are to their latest versions. To do so, execute the following command from terminal,

$ sudo yum update

Download & install GO

Go or Golang is available in the form of binary package & we can download the latest binary package, which at the time of writing this tutorial is 1.10.1. To download the package use the complete command mentioned below,

$ wget https://dl.google.com/go/go1.10.1.linux-amd64.tar.gz

Since this is a tar package, we need to extract the package and also move it to the desired location (we will use /home ) . Extract the tar & move the extracted package to /home with the following command,

$ tar -xvzf go1.10.1.linux-amd64.tar.gz -C /home

Configure the Environment variables

We now have to set the below mentioned three Go enviroment varaibles to complete the install of Go. To set the variable, use the mentioned commands & execute them from terminal,

$ export GOROOT=/home/go

$ export GOPATH= $HOME/Go_projects/First_project

$ export PATH=$GOPATH/bin:$GOROOT/bin:$PATH

Here, GOROOT tells the Go installation directory, GOPATH tells the work directory location & PATH sets the access to Go binary for whole system. But these variables are only setup temporarily & will go away as soon the current session has been terminated.

For setting these variables permanently, we need to make the above mentioned entries into our .bashrc file located at ‘/home’,

$ sudo nano /home/.bashrc

& make the entries at the bottom of the file,

export GOROOT=/home/go

export GOPATH= $HOME/Go_projects/First_project

export PATH=$GOPATH/bin:$GOROOT/bin:$PATH

Now to implement the changes, run

$ source /home/.bashrc

Note:- We can also make the above mentioned entries in /home/.bash_profile .

Test the installation

That’s it, we now have everything in place and are ready to use Go on our system. We can check the Go installation by running,

$ go version

This should produce the following output,

go version go1.10.1 linux/amd64

This shows that our Go installation was a success & we now end this tutorial on how to install Go on Centos & other Linux distributions. Please do let us know if you have any questions or feedback using the comment box below.