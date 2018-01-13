User & Group management : Complete Beginner’s Guide

One of the major work of a System Administrator is User & Group Management. We have to create new users & groups, delete old ones, providing users access to a group or folder etc etc. So, in this tutorial, we will learn how we can manage users & groups.

Linux systems have two types of users, general/normal user and root/super user . While general users have limited access to the Linux system, root users have access to anything & everything on the Linux system.

When a user is created a group with the same user name is also created. Every user has its own home directory, for user root its /root & for general users its located in /home/. Records with all the user information for all the users is maintained in /etc/passwd file & records for all the groups are kept /etc/group.

Let’s discuss these files in brief before we discuss the commands for user & group management

/etc/passwd

This file contains list of all users with every line of the file containing information regarding single user. Format for each line is

Username:x:UID:GID:Comment:Home Directory: Default shell

Here, x is password for the user in encrypted form (stored in /etc/shadow file)

UID, is the user id

& GID is the group id for the user.

/etc/group

Just like /etc/passwd, it contains information for groups with each line having information for single group. Format for entries in this file is

Group name:x:GID:members

Where, x again means password in encrypted format.

Now let’s discuss commands for user & group management.

USER Management

Below mentioned are the commands that are used for user management,

Purpose Command

Adding a user useradd dan

useradd dan Assigning password to user passwd dan

passwd dan Changing home directory for user useradd dan –d /home/new

useradd dan –d /home/new Setting expiry for user useradd dan –e 2017-11-25

useradd dan –e 2017-11-25 Addding inactive period before expiry useradd dan –f 2

useradd dan –f 2 Changing default shell useradd dan –s /bin/sh

useradd dan –s /bin/sh Removing user userdel dan

userdel dan Removing user with home directory userdel –r dan

We can also modify default settings of a user after it has bee added with usermod command

Setting expiry for user usermod –e 2017-11-25 dan

usermod –e 2017-11-25 dan Changing home directory usermod –d /home/new dan

usermod –d /home/new dan Changing default shell usermod –s /bin/sh dan

usermod –s /bin/sh dan Locking an account usermod –L dan

usermod –L dan Unlocking a locked account usermod –u dan

Group Management

Following are the commands for managing groups

Adding a group groupadd linuxgroup

groupadd linuxgroup Adding user to group usermod –aG linuxgroup dan

usermod –aG linuxgroup dan Changing owner & group of a file chown dan:linuxgroup newfile.txt

chown dan:linuxgroup newfile.txt Changing only owner of a file chown dan: newfile.txt

chown dan: newfile.txt Changing only group of a file chown :linuxgroup newfile.txt

chown :linuxgroup newfile.txt Deleting a group groupdel linuxgroup

This completes our tutorial on user & group management. We will also discuss File permissions & permission management in our future tutorial.

