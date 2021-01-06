Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know what SPOTIFY is, but for those who still don’t know. Spotify is now one of the most popular applications to stream music on your Desktop or phone.

Think Netflix but for music.

You can also use the web version on your desktop/laptop using a browser of your choice but then again using a native client app has its own perks. So in this tutorial, we will learn to install Spotify on Ubuntu.

Install Spotify on Ubuntu

Spotify can be installed using GUI as well as CLI in Ubuntu. Our focus will be on how we can install Spotify on Ubuntu using the command line. But if you are interested in using the graphical interface, you can just open the UBUNTU SOFTWARE market & search for ‘Spotify’ & install it.

Now let’s see how to install it using CLI.

1- Using SNAP package manager

Using a simple single-line command, we can install Spotify but for that, we need to have SNAP package manager installed on our system. It’s available by default on Ubuntu 20 but for older versions of Ubuntu, you can refer to the following tutorial to install SNAP on your system,

Once snap package manager has been installed, install Spotify using the following command,

$ sudo snap install spotify

That’s it, now open Spotify from the applications menu, login & enjoy the music.

2- Using official repositories

There is another way we can install Spotify on Ubuntu using the CLI, i.e. using the official repositories of Spotify. The first step would be to add the keys for the repository,

$ curl -sS https://download.spotify.com/debian/pubkey_0D811D58.gpg | sudo apt-key add -

Next, we can add the repository with the following command,

$ echo "deb http://repository.spotify.com stable non-free" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/spotify.list

Now, we are all set to install Spotify. Execute the following command to install Spotify,

$ sudo apt-get update

$ sudo apt-get install spotify-client

Once these commands have been executed, we are all set to stream our music & chill.

This also completes our tutorial to install Spotify on Ubuntu. Please do send in any questions or queries using the comment box below.