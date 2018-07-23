Lazy SysAdmin’s guide to install Docker Compose

In this tutorial, we are going to learn about Docker Compose & process to install Docker compose on your Linux machines. With the help of docker compose, we can create & run multi-container Docker applications.

With Docker compose, we use a YAML based configuration file aka Compose file, it provides a way to document and configure all of the application’s service dependencies & than using the config file, we can create & run the services, all with a single command.

Now let’s start the process to install Docker Compose for the systems using Linux,

Pre-Requisites

The only dependency that is to be fulfilled in order to install docker compose, is to have Docker on your systems. We have detailed tutorials using which you install Docker onto your systems, please go through the tutorials,

Now we can move on to install docker compose.

Install Docker Compose

We will discuss two different ways using which we will install docker compose.

1- Using the binary Package

In this method, we will get the binary package for Docker Compose. Download the required packages using the following command,

$ curl -L https://github.com/docker/compose/releases/download/1.22.0/docker-compose-$(uname -s)-$(uname -m) -o /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

This will download the latest version of Docker Compose at the time of writing this tutorial i.e. 1.22. You can also visit Docker Compose Release to check for latest releases. Next after the package has been downloaded, we need to provide it permissions to execute,

$ chmod +x /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

Now to test the installation of Docker Compose, we can run the following command,

$ docker-compose –version

2- Install using PIP

Second method with which we can install Docker compose is by using PIP. If PIP is not already installed on your system, you can install it using the following tutorial HERE.

Now to install docker compose using pip, execute the following command from terminal,

$ pip install docker-compose

That’s it & we will now have docker compose installed on our system.

We now end this tutorial on how to install docker compose on Linux systems, in our future tutorial, we will discuss some examples of Docker compose. Please leave your questions/queries using the comment box below.

