Some pretty useful YUM tips & tricks

Yum is the default package manager for RPM packages on RHEL & CentOS. In this article, we are going to discuss some Yum tips & tricks that we normally don't know or use but are pretty useful.

So let’s start …

Downgrade a package

You might have come across this issue or might run into someday, where you have upgraded a package that was not meant to be upgraded or you have upgraded a package with good intentions but its causing you some trouble. With YUM , we have option to downgrade a package to the previous version, just open your terminal & execute the following command,

$ yum downgrade package_name

Yum shell

This yum tip is actually known to pretty few. We can actually start a Yum Shell & use it to manage packages. To start the yum shell, open terminal & type

$ yum shell

Now shell for yum will be started & we can run all the shell command minus the yum at the beginning. For example ‘search package_name’

Install only security updates

To actually do this, we need to install a plugin called ‘yum-plugin-security’. We don’t need to install this plugin on RHEL 7, as it’s already part of yum. To install the plugin on RHEL 6 , execute the following command,

$ yum install yum-plugin-security

Once plugin has bee installed, we can check the list of errates by executing the following command,

$ yum updateinfo list available

To check all available security updates, run

$ yum updateinfo list security all

$ yum updateinfo list sec

To install only the errata updates, run

$ yum update-minimal –security -y

To download & apply all the security updates, run

$ yum update –security -y

Check when package was installed/updated

Though technically it’s not one of the yum tips but rather a RPM one but none the less, it’s pretty useful & comes handy at times. We can check when a package has been installed or when its was last update by running the following command,

$ rpm -qa –last

To know when a particular package has been installed, execute the following command,

$ rpm -q package_name –last

These were some yum tips & tricks (& one rpm trick) to help you out.