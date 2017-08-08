Installing PlayOnLinux on Ubuntu & CentOS

Gaming on Linux has never been a easy thing, there are not a lot of games available in the market. Most of companies are not willing to put an effort in bringing their games to Linux platform, & major cause is the popularity of Linux OS in desktop market. There is no denying that Linux rocks the server market but its still has to go a long way in desktop market, though the trend is changing & Linux share in desktop market is increasing but it will take some time that it reaches a point where major gaming studios take Linux more seriously. Until than Linux users have to rely on 3rd party/open source applications to satisfy their gaming needs on Linux. One such software that can be used for gaming purposes is PlayOnLinux .

It is free software that uses Bash as well Python & acts as a front-end for the Wine. Wine, as we know, is a software that makes it compatible for Linux users to run windows applications on their machines. So Play-On-Linux allows us to run on Linux machines a number of applications & games that are meant to run on Windows platform.

We will now discuss how we can install latest version of PlayOnLinux i.e. 4.2.12 on Ubuntu & CentOS/RHEL platforms. So let’s start with the installation,

Installation on Ubuntu 16.04

Installing it is pretty simple, we need to add official repo & then install it using the repo. To install the repo, we will first need to add the public keys for the official repo by running,

$ wget -q “http://deb.playonlinux.com/public.gpg” -O- | apt-key add –

Next, we add the repo to our system,

$ sudo wget http://deb.playonlinux.com/playonlinux_`lsb_release -sc`.list -O /etc/apt/sources.list.d/playonlinux.list

Now lastly we will complete the installation by running,

$ sudo apt-get update

$ sudo apt-get install playonlinux

After it has been installed, we can run it either from the terminal using ‘playonlinux’ command or can also start it from application menu.

Installation on CentOS/RHEL 7

Just like we did above with Ubuntu, we will add the official repo using the following command,

$ sudo wget -O /etc/yum.repos.d/playonlinux.repo http://rpm.playonlinux.com/playonlinux.repo

& than will install it using yum command,

$ sudo yum install playonlinux

Now all we have to do is to run the software & enjoy the games & windows applications.

Our tutorial is now complete, we will be adding more tutorials meant to Linux gaming enthusiasts. Be sure to check those as well or you can also send your suggestions for something that want us to write on.

