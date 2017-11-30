OpenLDAP: Complete guide to install & configure LDAP on CentOS/RHEL

OpenLDAP is an open source implementation of LDAP or Lightweight Directory Access Protocol . OpenLDAP allows to store store and organize user related data centrally. OpenLDAP functions like a relational database & can store any data but its normally used as a address book. Its used for authenticating and authorizing of the users. Information stored in OpenLDAP is in hierarchical manner & We can group the users into a single or multiple groups based on necessity.

In this tutorial, we will learn to install & configure LDAP with OpenLDAP, step by step.

LDAP Installation

All the OpenLDAP packages are available with default package repositories, we need to install ‘openldap’, ‘openldap-clients’ & ‘openldap-servers’ packages. Install them using the following command,

[[email protected] ~]# yum install openldap openldap-clients openldap-servers

Once the packages have been installed, we will create password for ldap administrative user with the following command,

[[email protected] ~]# slappasswd

New password:

Re-enter new password:

{SSHA}dMKRmlKAM5YumREa5/TWrd98zwZTBE0c

We will need the encrypted password, so make a note of that. Now start the ldap server & enable it for boot,

$ systemctl start slapd

$ systemctl enable slapd

Configure LDAP

We will configure LDAP server using the configuration file for OpenLDAP, named ‘olcDatabase={2}hdb.ldif’ located at ‘/etc/openldap/slapd.d/cn=config’. Open the file,

[[email protected] ~]# cd /etc/openldap/slapd.d/cn=config

[[email protected] ~]# vi olcDatabase={2}hdb.ldif

& edit the following two lines to match your domain,

olcSuffix: dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local

olcRootDN: cn=Manager,dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local

& add the following line to the file.

olcRootPW:{SSHA}dMKRmlKAM5YumREa5/TWrd98zwZTBE0c

here, ‘olcSuffix: dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local’ is used to define the your preferred domain, which in our case in ‘linuxtechlab.local’ & with ‘’olcRootPW’, we have defined the administrator password for Domain admin.

Next make the changes in file ‘/etc/openldap/slapd.d/cn=config/olcDatabase={1}monitor.ldif’ to make it as per domain,

[[email protected] ~]# vi /etc/openldap/slapd.d/cn=config/olcDatabase={1}monitor.ldif

olcAccess: {0}to * by dn.base=”gidNumber=0+uidNumber=0,cn=peercred,cn=extern

al,cn=auth” read by dn.base=”cn=Manager,dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local” read by * none

Save the file & exit. Now run the slaptest to make sure that the configurations made are correct,

[[email protected] ~]# slaptest -u

59fbb825 ldif_read_file: checksum error on “/etc/openldap/slapd.d/cn=config/olcDatabase={1}monitor.ldif”

59fbb825 ldif_read_file: checksum error on “/etc/openldap/slapd.d/cn=config/olcDatabase={2}hdb.ldif”

config file testing succeeded

If you receive any checksum errors, forget about them. Make sure that config testing succeeds.

Setting up LDAP Database

After making the above mentioned configurations, we will now setup a database for OpenLDAP server.

There is a sample ldap database configuration file located in ‘/usr/share/openldap-servers’, we will use it as reference as our database file. Copy the file to ‘/usr/lib/ldap’ with the following command,

[[email protected] ~]# cp /usr/share/openldap-servers/DB_CONFIG.example /var/lib/ldap/DB_CONFIG [[email protected] ~]# chown ldap:ldap /var/lib/ldap/*

Once done, add the following files to the ldap schema,

[[email protected] ~]# ldapadd -Y EXTERNAL -H ldapi:/// -f /etc/openldap/schema/cosine.ldif

[[email protected] ~]# ldapadd -Y EXTERNAL -H ldapi:/// -f /etc/openldap/schema/nis.ldif

[[email protected] ~]# ldapadd -Y EXTERNAL -H ldapi:/// -f /etc/openldap/schema/inetorgperson.ldif

Next we need to generate a file named ‘base.ldif’ which will contain information regarding our OU,

[[email protected] ~]# vim /root/base.ldif

dn: dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local

dc: linuxtechlab

objectClass: top

objectClass: domain

dn: cn=ldapadm ,dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local

objectClass: organizationalRole

cn: Manager

description: LDAP Manager

dn: ou=Employees,dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local

objectClass: organizationalUnit

ou: Employees

dn: ou=Visitors,dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local

objectClass: organizationalUnit

ou: Visitors

Now build the directory structure with the following command,

[[email protected] ~]# ldapadd -x -W -D “cn=Manager,dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local” -f /root/base.ldif

you will than be asked to enter the root password for LDAP. Upon successful authentication, you should get the following output ,

adding new entry “dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local”

adding new entry “cn=ldapadm ,dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local”

adding new entry “ou=Employees,dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local”

adding new entry “ou=Visitors,dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local”

Our OpenLDAP server is almost complete, we now only have to add some users to our LDAP server. We now will create two users, one named ‘sara’ for our OU named ‘Employees’ & other named ‘Dan’ for OU named ‘Visitors’,

[[email protected] ~]# vi /root/sara.ldif

dn: uid=Sara,ou=Employees,dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local

objectClass: top

objectClass: account

objectClass: posixAccount

objectClass: shadowAccount

cn: sara

uid: sara

uidNumber: 800

gidNumber: 101

homeDirectory: /home/sara

loginShell: /bin/bash

gecos: Sara

userPassword: {crypt}x

shadowLastChange: 17058

shadowMin: 0

shadowMax: 99999

shadowWarning: 7

These are only temporary files & can be deleted after they have been exported to OpenLDAP database or you can keep them as reference to add new users. Next we add the new user in LDAP,

[[email protected] ~]# ldapadd -x -W -D “cn=Manager,dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local” -f /root/sara.ldif

Enter the root LDAP password & you should get the following output upon successful authentication,

adding new entry “cn=Sara Smith,ou=Employees,dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local”

Next we will assign this user ‘sara’ a password with the following command,

[[email protected] ~]# ldappasswd -s [email protected] -W -D “cn=Manager,dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local” -x “uid=sara,ou=Employees,dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local”

Similarly add the more users. Perform a ldap search after all the users have been added to make sure that all users have been added successfully, use this command,

[[email protected] ~]# ldapsearch -x cn=sara -b dc=linuxtechlab,dc=local

Adding Ldap authentication to a remote machine

Now that we have our OpenLDAP ready with some users configured, we will add the ldap authentication to a remote machine & will use our LDAP users for logging into the system. Firstly open the terminal on remote machine & install the following packages to install OpneLDAP client on the machine,

$ yum install -y openldap-clients nss-pam-ldapd

Once the packages have been installed, run the following command to configure the LDAP authentication,

$ authconfig-tui

& configure the ldap authentication as shown in pictures below,

Once done, you can check if the configuration have been successfully or not by using the following command,

$ getent passwd sara

If configurations have been made correctly, you should get the following output,

sara:x:800:101:Sara:/home/sara:/bin/bash

That’s it , we can now use the ldap users to login to the remote machines. With this we end our tutorial on how to install & configure LDAP server on CentOS 7, please feel free to send out your questions using the comment box below.