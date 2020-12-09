Working with MySQL or MariaDB database, you might have faced a situation where you might have forgotten root or another user's password, or being SysAdmin, you might have had to deal with users who have forgotten their password. In this tutorial, we will learn to reset the root password in Mysql or resetting any other user account's password (the same steps can also be used to reset the user's password in MariaDB as well).

Step 1- Stop Mysql service

Firstly we need to stop the mysql service. If using Ubuntu, run the following command,

$ sudo service mysql stop

For Centos/RHEL, run the following command,

$ sudo service mysqld stop

Step 2- Start MySQL with the custom option

We will now restart the MySQL server in safe mode with option '--skip-grant-tables',

$ mysqld_safe –skip-grant-tables &

Note – Running MySQl with '–skip-grant-tables' is not recommended & should only be done to reset the password.

Step 3 – Login to Mysql & resetting the passowrd

We will now access the MySQL server by executing the following command,

$ mysql

Now run the following command to reset the password,

$ UPDATE mysql.user SET Password=PASSWORD('updated-password') WHERE User='root';

here, we have used “ User='root' ” to change the root user account password but we can also reset the password for another account by replacing 'root' with that user account. Now run the following command to exit out of mysql safely,

$ FLUSH PRIVILEGES; $ exit;

Restart MySQL server to & then we will be able to login to the root account with the updated password. For Centos/RHEL, run

$ service mysqld restart

For Ubuntu, run the following,

$ sudo service mysql restart

Feel free to submit your queries/questions using the comment box down below.