Installing & Configuring MariaDB on RHEL/CentOS

MariaDB is an open-source Relational Database & is a community developed forked-out version of MySQL database. MariaDB has replaced MySQL as default database in RHEL/CentOS 7.

In this tutorial, we are will be discussing installation & configuring maridb on CentOS/RHEL 7 machines.

Installation

Starting with RHEL/CentOS 7, MariaDB is available with the default repositories of both the OS. So we can simply install it using yum. To install it , run

$ yum install mariadb mariadb-server



Once installed, we will start its service & also enable it for boot,

$ systemctl start mariadb

$ systemctl enable mariadb



Database is now running, you can login to Mariadb by running

$ mysql



in terminal. Default password for root is blank by default which as you can imagine is a serious security threat. So we will now secure our installation.

Configuring MariaDB

We will now secure our MariaDB installation by running ‘mysql_secure_installation’ in our terminal. Make sure you read each & every step of the procedure carefully in order to secure your installation,

$ mysql_secure_installation



/usr/bin/mysql_secure_installation: line 379: find_mysql_client: command not found

NOTE: RUNNING ALL PARTS OF THIS SCRIPT IS RECOMMENDED FOR ALL MariaDB

SERVERS IN PRODUCTION USE! PLEASE READ EACH STEP CAREFULLY!

In order to log into MariaDB to secure it, we’ll need the current

password for the root user. If you’ve just installed MariaDB, and

you haven’t set the root password yet, the password will be blank,

so you should just press enter here.

Enter current password for root (enter for none):

OK, successfully used password, moving on…

Setting the root password ensures that nobody can log into the MariaDB

root user without the proper authorisation.

Set root password? [Y/n] Y

New password: ROOTPASSWORD

Re-enter new password: ROOTPASSWORD

Password updated successfully!

Reloading privilege tables..

… Success!

By default, a MariaDB installation has an anonymous user, allowing anyone

to log into MariaDB without having to have a user account created for

them. This is intended only for testing, and to make the installation

go a bit smoother. You should remove them before moving into a

production environment.

Remove anonymous users? [Y/n] Y

… Success!

Normally, root should only be allowed to connect from ‘localhost’. This

ensures that someone cannot guess at the root password from the network.

Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n] Y

… Success!

By default, MariaDB comes with a database named ‘test’ that anyone can

access. This is also intended only for testing, and should be removed

before moving into a production environment.

Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n] Y

– Dropping test database…

… Success!

– Removing privileges on test database…

… Success!

Reloading the privilege tables will ensure that all changes made so far

will take effect immediately.

Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n] Y

… Success!

Cleaning up…

All done! If you’ve completed all of the above steps, yourMariaDB

installation should now be secure.

Thanks for using MariaDB!



That’s it, our Database is now secure & ready to be used. We can now login to our installation by using

$ mysql –u root –p



& can go on to creating new databases, tables or users.

This was our tutorial on installing & configuring mariadb.

If having any queries or issues, please mention them in the comment box down below.