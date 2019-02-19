Simple guide to install MySQL WorkBench for Linux (Ubuntu & RHEL/CentOS)

MySql Workbench for Linux is GUI (Graphical User Interface) for MySql. It acts as a graphical frontend for MySql databases & is used extensively by Developers, DBAs & Database Architects alike.

MySql workbench for Linux have a number of great features, features like data modelling, development, SQL configurations administration tools, user administration, backup/restore etc.

All these features along with ease of usages makes it a great choice to use & administer MySql databases. In this tutorial, we will learn to install MySql Workbench for Linux (CentOS/RHEL & Ubuntu to be precise). MySql Workbench on Linux can be installed using a number ways i.e. using the official packages, installing using the official repositories maintained by oracle or install using the default repositories of the operating system or you can also compile the packages from source.

To install MySQL on your system, you can also refer to our tutorials HERE & HERE.

So let’s first discuss installation on CentOS/RHEL first,

CentOS/RHEL

As mentioned above, we can either use downloaded packages from official website (downloads are available HERE ) or we can use the default or official repositories for yum. For this tutorial we will be using the installation using the Official repositories as the version maintained by CentOS default repositories is a bit old & with official repositories, we will get the latest one.

So start by adding the Official Oracle repositories to your system. To do that open terminal & execute the following command as root user ( or user with sudo access),

# wget https://dev.mysql.com/get/mysql80-community-release-el7-2.noarch.rpm

This will download the repository package for MySql & now to install this package, run

# yum install mysql80-community-release-el7-2.noarch.rpm -y

Once the package has been installed, we can install the latest version of MySql workbench on to our system. Execute the following command,

# yum install mysql-workbench

That’s it mysql workbench is now installed on our systems. To launch it, either look for Mysql-workbench in the menu or open terminal & type,

# mysql-workbench

Now let’s move on to installation on Ubuntu.

Ubuntu

Installation on Ubuntu is quite similar to what we did above. We will first download the latest repository packages, using the following command,

$ wget https://dev.mysql.com/get/mysql-apt-config_0.8.12-1_all.deb

Once the package is downloaded, we need to install it using the following command,

$ sudo dpkg -i mysql-apt-config_0.8.12-1_all.deb

Once the installation for the repository has been completed, we will install MySql workbench using the following command,

$ sudo apt-get install mysql-workbench

After the execution of above command is complete, we can launch the Mysql_worbench either from menu or from terminal,

$ mysql-workbench



Now to connect to a database, all you need to do it CLICK on DATABASE located on the menu bar on top & than click on “Connect to Database”,



Now enter the mysql database server IP address & credentials to connect to the database & than you can start to use the MySql database using the mysql-workbench.

This was our tutorial on how to install MySql Workbench for Linux. Please feel free to send in any questions or queries using the comment box below.